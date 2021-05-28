Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.66.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

