Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.02. iRobot reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

IRBT stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,454. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.01. iRobot has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $197.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27.

In other iRobot news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

