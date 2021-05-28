Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to Announce $3.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year earnings of $14.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $16.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $447.49 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

