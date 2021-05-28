Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $162.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.70 million to $171.91 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $343.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $705.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.54 million to $771.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $757.70 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 26.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,751,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after purchasing an additional 795,185 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $6,745,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $8,309,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 368,375 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,843,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STNG opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $23.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

