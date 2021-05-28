Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.16. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

