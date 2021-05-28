Zacks: Brokerages Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report sales of $31.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.22 million. AXT posted sales of $22.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $126.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.40 million to $133.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $129.77 million, with estimates ranging from $126.53 million to $133.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,368. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of AXT by 30.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AXT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 14,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,016. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $430.61 million, a P/E ratio of 64.88 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.88.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

