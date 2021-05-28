Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.69 Million

Brokerages expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to announce sales of $20.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.20 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $94.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.90 million to $96.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $134.97 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $141.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,562. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.27.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 8,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $546,618.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,005,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 846,173 shares of company stock valued at $46,510,701. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after acquiring an additional 342,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.