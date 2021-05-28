Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.79 Million

Analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post $260.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.38 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $242.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.62. 15,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,640. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.04.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

