Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company had a trading volume of 31,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,781. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

