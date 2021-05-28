Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.42. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HCCI shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

HCCI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,822. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $742.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $34.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

