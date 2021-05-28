Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $1.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to post $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.11. Jones Lang LaSalle reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,471. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $87.67 and a 12 month high of $211.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average is $164.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

