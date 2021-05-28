Zacks: Brokerages Expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Post reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

NYSE:POST opened at $114.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Post by 19,919.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Post by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,931,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,101,000 after purchasing an additional 772,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,717,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,859,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,540,000 after buying an additional 190,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Post by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,505,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,046,000 after buying an additional 176,359 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Featured Story: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.