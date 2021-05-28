Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) to Sell

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $918.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the last quarter. 33.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.