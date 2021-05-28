Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) to Hold

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.71. 42,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $758.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $325,350 over the last three months. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,847,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,520,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $8,786,000. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

