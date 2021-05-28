Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hengan International Group (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hengan International Group Company Limited operates as an investment holding company. It engages in the manufacturing, distributing and selling of personal hygiene products, food and snack products and skin care products primarily in China. The company’s operating segments consists of Tissue Paper Products, Sanitary Napkins Products, Disposable Diapers Products, Food and Snacks Products and Skin Care Products and Others. Hengan International Group Company Limited is headquartered in Quanzhou, China. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY opened at $33.32 on Monday. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $45.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This is a positive change from Hengan International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

