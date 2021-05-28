Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

WATT stock opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.27. Energous has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energous news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $47,555.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 328,587 shares in the company, valued at $821,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,375 shares of company stock worth $216,815. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

