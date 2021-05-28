Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.07.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

