Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Cumulus Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CMLS stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

