Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Buy

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. is a commercial bank. It offers both financial and banking services. The bank’s segments comprises The Global Consumer/Private Banking segment which offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services. The Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, deposit accounts, trade financing, syndicated loans, advisory services, and cash management. The Global Treasury and Markets segment deals with foreign exchange rates, money market, fixed income and derivatives trading. The Insurance segment offers fund management as well as life and general insurance. The OCBC Wing Hang segment engages in commercial banking activities. The Others segment includes property and investment holding operations. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd is headquartered in Singapore. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

OVCHY opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

