Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.65 and last traded at $54.65. Approximately 6,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 297,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $742,272.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 280,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,256.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $561,019.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,769,370. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,404,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after buying an additional 625,264 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,105,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,958,000 after buying an additional 270,834 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 230,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

