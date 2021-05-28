ZINC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,613.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 28th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $78,433.49 and approximately $1,613.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00081677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00020121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.96 or 0.00926573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,494.68 or 0.09441630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00091147 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

