ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Stock Price Up 14.3%

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 915,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,299,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZKIN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZK International Group by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ZK International Group during the first quarter worth $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZK International Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZK International Group in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.