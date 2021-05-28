Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $455,786,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $281,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.81.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $326.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.99. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.89, for a total transaction of $1,928,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,599 shares of company stock valued at $154,225,711 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.