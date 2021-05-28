Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.67.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $194.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Zscaler has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $230.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

