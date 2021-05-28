ZUM TOKEN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $482.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $254,489.37 and approximately $482.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.85 or 0.00624081 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003112 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 78,565,232,850 coins and its circulating supply is 14,290,553,196 coins. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

