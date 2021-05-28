Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plexus were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS opened at $98.97 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $430,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,536 shares of company stock worth $1,787,355. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

