Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

