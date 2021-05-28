Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $202,000 Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlas were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $4,511,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in Atlas by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 189,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

