Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

HLIO opened at $72.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.