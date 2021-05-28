Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.42. 7,161 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 506,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979 in the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

