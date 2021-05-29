-$0.04 EPS Expected for Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evoke Pharma.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 219,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.