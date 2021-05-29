-$0.17 EPS Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). National CineMedia also reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

NCMI stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,180,718 shares of company stock worth $12,201,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 1.4% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 185,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 21.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 25.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

