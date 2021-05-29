$0.22 EPS Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.24. Halliburton reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after buying an additional 9,640,479 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

