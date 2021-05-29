-$0.24 EPS Expected for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Clear Channel Outdoor reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.85 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 470,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 79,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after buying an additional 465,656 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

