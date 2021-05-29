-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.32). NGM Biopharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGM. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NGM opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.94. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $11,031,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

