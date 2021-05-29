$0.48 EPS Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.49. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GTY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.13. 112,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.