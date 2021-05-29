$0.48 EPS Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.49. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GTY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.13. 112,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 84.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

