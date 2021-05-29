$0.51 EPS Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.55. Monro reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,665,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,418,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

