$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.50. Heritage Financial posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 423.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $59,240.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,140 shares of company stock worth $354,209 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.01. 56,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,430. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

