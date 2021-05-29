-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.64). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YMAB. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 233,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,071.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $781,960. 31.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 270,484 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

