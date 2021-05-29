$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.89. KKR & Co. Inc. reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. 2,246,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

