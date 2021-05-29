$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Overstock.com reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,250 shares of company stock worth $1,718,225 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

OSTK traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.43. 1,807,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

