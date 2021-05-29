$1.12 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

HLI traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $74.89. 381,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,300. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $52.84 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

