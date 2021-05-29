$1.14 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.11. Automatic Data Processing also reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $196.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.