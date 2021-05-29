-$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.98) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.17). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings of ($2.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year earnings of ($6.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NCLH stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

