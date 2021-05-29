10,000 Shares in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Purchased by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANVS opened at $45.10 on Friday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $97.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

