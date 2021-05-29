$103.04 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $103.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.57 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $74.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $397.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Townsquare Media news, Director David Quick sold 1,595,224 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,209,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the first quarter worth about $2,820,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,390,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSQ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.83. 133,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,041. The firm has a market cap of $225.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.85. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.