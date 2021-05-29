$109.35 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post $109.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $111.70 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $73.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year sales of $462.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of OFIX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $796.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.14. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

