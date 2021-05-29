$112.88 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report $112.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.60 million. LivePerson reported sales of $91.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $464.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $468.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $568.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $583.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPSN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.73.

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.95. 382,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,172. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,200,837.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,104 shares of company stock worth $3,507,379. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,082,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,381,000 after buying an additional 529,310 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,089,000 after buying an additional 455,845 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

