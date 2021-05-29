11,232 Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

PACB stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PACB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

