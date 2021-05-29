$171.08 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report sales of $171.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $169.60 million to $172.00 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $160.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $674.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $669.10 million to $680.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $691.93 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 213,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,254. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 418,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

